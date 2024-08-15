Former Slave Lake mayor says sense of community key as Jasper rebuilds

Send this page to someone via email

The former mayor of a northern Alberta town ravaged by wildfire more than a decade ago says community ties will be key as Jasper, Alta., recovers from the blaze that swept through last month.

Wildfires destroyed 358 homes and businesses in the Rocky Mountain tourist hot spot three weeks ago, totalling an estimated $283 million in lost property value.

In 2011, the toll on Slave Lake, Alta., about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, was of a similar scale. A recklessly or deliberately set wildfire wiped out more than 500 homes and businesses, as well as the town hall, library and two churches.

“It’s going to be a long haul,” said Dr. Karina Pillay, who was Slave Lake’s mayor from 2004 until 2013 and now works as a family doctor in Calgary.

The fire started 15 kilometres away from Slave Lake, but severe wind pushed the flames into the town while residents were still evacuating.

Pillay said the aftermath of the Slave Lake fire was a “roller-coaster of emotions,” and she expects the same for Jasper.

“I know that Jasper has a strong sense of community and I would say for them to lean into that and to bring community together as much as they can,” she said.

“Physical dwellings and structures can be rebuilt, but it’s the safety of everyone, it’s the camaraderie, it’s the resiliency, it’s the indomitable spirit that makes you come together and be a stronger community because of it.”

Pillay advises Jasper’s elected officials and administrators to bring in external support staff and mental health resources — an essential part of the day-to-day recovery in the aftermath of the Slave Lake fire.

For example, Pillay said she had two trauma-trained professionals who would check on her throughout the rebuilding process.

“I found that really helpful because you don’t want to talk to people in your community because they already have that burden,” she said. “Even your family members are struggling, so it’s important to have that external professional help.”

Pillay also said that another important part of the process for her was taking the time to celebrate small victories in the months and years that followed.

Alexis Foster, the executive director of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce from 2015 to 2018, shared the same sentiment.

“Be sure to give yourself grace,” said Foster, who spent a month living in a tent trailer in Leduc, Alta., when the Horse River wildfire hit Fort McMurray in 2016.

That fire forced 90,000 people to flee and destroyed 2,400 homes and businesses as well as 530 other structures. It’s considered the most expensive natural disaster in Canadian history.

Foster, who now leads the Canadian Home Builders’ Association’s Newfoundland and Labrador chapter, stressed that Jasper residents and business owners need to make sure they hire qualified and registered contractors.

“Unfortunately in any situation like this, sometimes you get people who come in for the wrong reasons and (in Fort McMurray) a lot of people were left in an even worse situation because the contractor that they did hire did not complete the work or did subpar work,” she said.

“So definitely be mindful when you’re looking for your contractor and do your due diligence.”

Foster recommended the Building Industry and Land Development Association of Alberta, which represents 1,300 building and development companies, as a resource for finding a contractor.

After the fire in Fort McMurray, many business owners struggled to find staff, and Foster said Jasper business owners will likely be in the same position.

“Unfortunately, there’s not too much you can do to mitigate that,” she said. “Be mindful when you go back in to maybe start putting some of those ads out there.

“And everybody is going through something when they come back so they may need a little bit more of a grace period to actually get back to work.”

Jasper’s roughly 5,000 residents will be allowed to return home on Friday, but media and other outsiders have been told to stay away for now to allow for privacy during an emotional time.

Mayor Richard Ireland has warned that for many in Jasper, the return might not be permanent, as even homes that weren’t destroyed might not be safe to stay in immediately.