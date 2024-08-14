Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

All-clear given for Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Armstrong

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 7:50 pm
1 min read
An aerial view on Aug. 10, 2024, of the Hullcar Mountain wildfire that’s burning near Armstrong, B.C. View image in full screen
An aerial view on Aug. 10, 2024, of the Hullcar Mountain wildfire that’s burning near Armstrong, B.C. BC Wildfire Service
The all-clear was given Wednesday for a North Okanagan wildfire.

Located around 10 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, B.C., the Hullcar Mountain wildfire is now considered held.

It’s currently sized at 784 hectares, slightly larger than the 716 hectares it was on Saturday.

And on Wednesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District ended its evacuation alerts for the fire.

However, the CSRD noted that “this wildfire has not been declared out by the BC Wildfire Service. Stay informed and be prepared.”

