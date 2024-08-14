All-clear given for Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Armstrong

Send this page to someone via email

The all-clear was given Wednesday for a North Okanagan wildfire.

Located around 10 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, B.C., the Hullcar Mountain wildfire is now considered held.

It’s currently sized at 784 hectares, slightly larger than the 716 hectares it was on Saturday.

And on Wednesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District ended its evacuation alerts for the fire.

However, the CSRD noted that “this wildfire has not been declared out by the BC Wildfire Service. Stay informed and be prepared.”