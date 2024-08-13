SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors visit Bucks in NBA tournament opener

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2024 4:11 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 12 in their opening game of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup in-season tournament.

The Raptors and Bucks have been drawn into the tournament’s East Group B alongside the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat for the second annual competition.

The Raptors host Detroit on Nov. 15, visit Miami on Nov. 29, and wrap up group play at home against Indiana on Dec. 3.

Eight teams — the top team from each of the six groups and one wild card team from each conference — will advance to the knockout round.

The championship will be decided in Las Vegas, with the semifinals scheduled for Dec. 14 and the final on Dec. 17, both taking place at T-Mobile Arena.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana 123-109 in the final of last year’s event, which was simply called the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Raptors lost three of four group games and failed to make it to the knockout round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

