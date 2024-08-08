Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Docs about Vice Media, Ontario Place, Indigenous artifacts head to TIFF 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'TIFF unveils star-studded lineup of galas, special presentations'
TIFF unveils star-studded lineup of galas, special presentations
WATCH: TIFF unveils star-studded lineup of galas, special presentations. – Jul 23, 2024
Documentaries about the rise and fall of Vice Media and efforts to return cultural artifacts to Indigenous nations are among the projects heading to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say TIFF’s non-fiction program will open with “Vice is Broke,” in which former Vice contributor and “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Eddie Huang investigates the once-thriving digital media company.

Canadian titles include “So Surreal: Behind the Masks,” in which directors Neil Diamond and Joanne Robertson trace endeavours to repatriate Indigenous masks and other artifacts to the Yup’ik and Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw nations.

“Your Tomorrow,” written and directed by Toronto’s Ali Weinstein, follows the fight to save the waterfront entertainment venue Ontario Place amid redevelopment plans to build a massive spa and indoor waterpark.

Meanwhile, “Living Together,” the debut feature from Montreal’s Halima Elkhatabi, follows several young Montrealers as they search for the ideal roommate.

Story continues below advertisement

TIFF runs Sept. 5 to 15.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

