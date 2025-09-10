Actor James McAvoy punched in Toronto bar: reports

See more sharing options

Actor James McAvoy was reportedly punched at a Toronto bar on Monday evening.

First reported by People magazine, the Scottish actor and director was apparently hit, unprovoked, by a patron at Charlotte’s Room, located on King Street West in the downtown area, mere blocks away from where the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) takes place.

The Split star had attended the premiere of his directorial debut, California Schemin’, at TIFF with his wife Lisa Liberati on Saturday.

View image in full screen James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati attend the premiere of ‘California Schemin” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on Sept. 6, 2025 in Toronto. Olivia Wong / Getty Images

McAvoy, 46, was reportedly having a couple of quiet drinks with his producers when the incident occurred.

Toronto police confirmed to Global News that no report was filed, and McAvoy just laughed off the incident, according to People.

Global News has reached out to TIFF and McAvoy’s talent agency for further comment.

Charlotte’s Room did not respond to Global News’ request for a comment.

The actor has appeared in dozens of movies, including several X-Men franchise films as Prof. Charles Xavier, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Atonement.