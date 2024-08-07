Roommate of slain Ontario care home resident charged with murder: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with second-degree murder after his 46-year-old roommate was killed over the weekend.

Hamilton police said David Fulger was found unconscious in his room at Queen’s Lodge – a residential care facility in the downtown – on Saturday evening.

Fugler was taken to hospital, where he died early the next morning. Police were then contacted and deemed his death a homicide after autopsy results came in.

“There were no firearms used and mental health does play a role in what happened. We are not seeking any additional suspects at this time,” Det. Sgt. Sara Beck said Wednesday morning.

“I can tell you that there was an altercation which ultimately led to the death. I’m not going to get into exactly what that was or the injuries sustained at this point.”

View image in full screen Hamilton police say David Fugler was killed. via Hamilton Police Service

On Wednesday, police charged Hemraj Lakhan with second-degree murder.

Beck said Lakhan had been Fulger’s roommate for several months at the facility, which houses eight residents with varying conditions, “whether that be mental health conditions or developmental delay.”

Beck said there was no indication that there was any issue with the two as roommates prior to this happening and staff, who are on site 24/7, were unaware of the altercation.

“The facility was very cooperative with police. We did interview all of the residents as well as a number of staff members,” she said.

“The only way that we were able to find out that that something had happened initially was from the autopsy itself.”

In a news release Tuesday, Hamilton police described Fulger as a “beloved son, brother, and friend.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4863.