Death of Ontario care home resident deemed homicide, autopsy finds

A 46-year-old man died in hospital the morning after being found unconscious in his room at a residential care facility and police in Hamilton, Ont., say autopsy results suggest the death was a homicide.
Paramedics were called to Queen’s Lodge, at 36 Queen St. S., at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The home is listed as a residential care facility by the Ontario Homes for Special Needs Association.
Police say David Fugler was found unconscious in his room and taken to hospital, where he died early the next morning. It was at that point that police were notified of the death, police said.
Get daily National news
An autopsy was conducted Monday and the results “led police to determine that the death was a homicide,” police said Tuesday. Police have not released a cause of death except to say that “firearms are not involved.”
“David’s family has been informed of the investigation and has requested privacy during this difficult time. David was a beloved son, brother, and friend,” a police release reads.
There is a heavy police presence at the assisted living facility and the surrounding area, which is expected to last throughout the day. A smaller police presence is anticipated over the coming days as officers speak to witnesses and collect video.
No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Comments