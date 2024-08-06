Menu

Crime

Death of Ontario care home resident deemed homicide, autopsy finds

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 1:06 pm
1 min read
A police forensics van outside of a red bricked building on an overcast day. View image in full screen
A police forensics vehicle outside an assisted living home in Hamilton, Ont., on Aug. 6, 2024. Lisa Polewski/Global News
A 46-year-old man died in hospital the morning after being found unconscious in his room at a residential care facility and police in Hamilton, Ont., say autopsy results suggest the death was a homicide.

Paramedics were called to Queen’s Lodge, at 36 Queen St. S., at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The home is listed as a residential care facility by the Ontario Homes for Special Needs Association.

Police say David Fugler was found unconscious in his room and taken to hospital, where he died early the next morning. It was at that point that police were notified of the death, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An autopsy was conducted Monday and the results “led police to determine that the death was a homicide,” police said Tuesday. Police have not released a cause of death except to say that “firearms are not involved.”

Story continues below advertisement
A photo of a homicide victim with a blue border and the Hamilton police crest. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say David Fugler was killed. via Hamilton Police Service
Trending Now

“David’s family has been informed of the investigation and has requested privacy during this difficult time. David was a beloved son, brother, and friend,” a police release reads.

There is a heavy police presence at the assisted living facility and the surrounding area, which is expected to last throughout the day. A smaller police presence is anticipated over the coming days as officers speak to witnesses and collect video.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

