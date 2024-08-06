Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose finalize divorce after 7-month marriage

Send this page to someone via email

The dramatic divorce between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose has been officially finalized, three months after the singers separated and accused each other of abuse.

Cyrus’s lawyers said a settlement was reached on Friday at a mediation session to end their seven-month marriage.

In a statement shared Monday, his lawyers said the Achy Breaky Heart singer is eager “to put this nightmare behind him.”

“I’m just very relieved… and giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief,” Cyrus, 62, said in the statement. “This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme.”

“It’s unfortunate…it played out this way…not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger….It was a matter of heart,” he continued. “Love is blind…that’s for sure.”

Story continues below advertisement

In their statement, Cyrus’s lawyers accused Firerose (former name Johanna Rose Hodges) of legally changing her last name to Cyrus in the weeks ahead of their divorce mediation.

“Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name,” the statement reads.

Firerose, 36, has not commented publicly on the divorce finalization.

According to Entertainment News, which obtained the ex-spouse’s agreement, Firerose was not given any payment from Cyrus and will not receive spousal support.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cyrus agreed to hand over any credits or royalties for 17 songs he and Firerose wrote and recorded during their relationship.

Cyrus filed to divorce Firerose in May, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. Firerose has denied any inappropriate conduct.

Story continues below advertisement

As news of the couple’s divorce spread, Firerose accused Cyrus of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.”

An audio recording that was leaked in July heard Cyrus call Firerose a number of names, insult her intelligence and call a family member a “skank” and a “devil.”

Cyrus acknowledged the leaked audio, but in court documents said he was physically, verbally and emotionally abused by Firerose. In a later statement, Cyrus said he was “at my wit’s end” in the recorded argument and accused Firerose of lying about her past and her intentions in marrying him.

Firerose has maintained that Cyrus asked for a divorce because she required a preventive double mastectomy to do with a BRCA1 gene mutation, which increases the likelihood of developing breast cancer. She said Cyrus filed for divorce just one day before she was expected to undergo the procedure.

Cyrus fired back with accusations that she drove a wedge between him and his family members and said she made unauthorized charges on his card totalling about US$97,000 (C$134,000).

The ex-couple married in October 2023.

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus, though the couple divorced in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage. Together, they share five children: Miley, Noah and Braison, as well as Brandi and Trace, who are Tish’s children from another relationship and were adopted by Cyrus.

Story continues below advertisement

Cyrus also has one other child with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Luckey, son Christopher Cody.

He was earlier married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until 1991, making Firerose his third wife.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.