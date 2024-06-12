Billy Ray Cyrus files to divorce Firerose after 7 months of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

The love affair between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose has fizzled out.

Divorce papers filed by Cyrus, 62, in Nashville, Tenn., claim he separated from singer Firerose, 36, on May 22. According to the court documents obtained by People magazine, the Achy Breaky Heart singer cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for divorce.

Cyrus told the court he is also seeking to annul the marriage on the grounds of fraud, the details of which are unclear.

The couple married in October 2023.

At the time, Cyrus called their wedding day “the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

View image in full screen Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose on their wedding day in October 2023. Instagram @billyraycyrus

Firerose (born Johanna Rose Hodges) and Cyrus became engaged in August 2022 but did not formally announce the news until several months later.

The couple first met over 10 years ago on the set of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which starred Cyrus’ daughter Miley. People magazine reported they remained friends over the years but started officially dating in 2022.

TMZ was first to report news of the divorce.

The outlet claimed Cyrus told the court he kicked Firerose out of their home on May 24. He is reportedly providing financial compensation for her temporary housing, at first US$500 a night for 10 days, then US$5,000 a month for 90 days, or until the divorce is finalized.

The couple, who had once shared plenty of social media posts about their relationship, no longer follow one another on Instagram.

Neither Cyrus nor Firerose have publicly commented on their split.

Together, they have released four country songs: New Day, Time, Plans and After the Storm.

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus, though the couple divorced in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage. Together, they share five children: daughters Miley, Noah and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison.

Cyrus also has one other child with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Luckey, son Christopher Cody. He was earlier married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until 1991.