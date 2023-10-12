Billy Ray Cyrus marries singer Firerose in ‘perfect, ethereal celebration’

Send this page to someone via email

Billy Ray Cyrus has set aside his Achy Breaky Heart to marry the Australian musician Firerose.

Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 34, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, a day after they tied the knot on Oct. 10.

Cyrus said the ceremony “will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony.”

“It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” he wrote. “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!”

The couple shared some lovey-dovey photos of them embracing on a grassy mountaintop. Firerose wore a lacy, white Laura Rudovic wedding gown with a matching veil and carried a bouquet of red and orange flowers. Cyrus wore a black Versace tuxedo with a matching orange rose pinned to his jacket. Though he ditched his mullet long ago, Cyrus’ long hair was pulled into two wispy braided pigtails.

Firerose and Cyrus became engaged in August 2022, but did not formally announce the news until several months later.

The couple first met 12 years ago on the set of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

“I loved doing that show,” Cyrus told People magazine.

The country singer said he would often bring his German Shepherd to the Tennessee set. One day, Firerose approached Cyrus and his dog to chat.

“There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.'”

Cyrus said he and Firerose kept in contact over the years after that.

As well as being spouses, the couple are musical collaborators. In August, they released the country ballad Plans, written by Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren.

Cyrus’ ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, also recently remarried. Just two months ago, she exchanged vows with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in a poolside ceremony at her daughter Miley Cyrus’ home in Malibu, Calif.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus were married from 1993 to 2022 and share five children: Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison. Tish filed for divorce in April of 2022.