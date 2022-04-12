Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 year marriage

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 10:51 am
Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Getty

Tish Cyrus has filed to divorce her husband, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, after 28 years of marriage.

According to legal records obtained by CNN, she filed last week in Williamson County, Tenn.

The documents say the grounds for divorce are “irreconcilable differences.”

The filing also states the couple has not lived together in the last two years.

Read more: Baby One More Time: Britney Spears says she’s pregnant with 3rd child

Tish, 54, and Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, married in 1993 and have five adult children: Trace, Braison, Brandi, Miley and Noah.

A representative for the Cyrus’s told People in a joint statement, “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents,” the statement continues.

“We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

Click to play video: 'The Sheepdogs are out with new music and a new tour' The Sheepdogs are out with new music and a new tour

This is the third time the couple has filed for divorce.

In 2010, the Achy Breaky Heart singer filed to divorce Tish Cyrus, but called it off six weeks later.

Then again in 2013, Tish filed to divorce her husband, though they reconciled once more.

The couple said marriage counselling brought them back together.

Story continues below advertisement

As of this writing, none of the couple’s five children have commented publicly on the split.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Billy Ray Cyrus tagbilly ray tagTish Cyrus tagBilly Ray and Tish divorce tagBilly Ray Cyrus divorce tagBilly Ray Cyrus divorce 2022 tagBilly Ray divorce tagMiley Cyrus parents divorce tagTish Cyrus divorce tagTish Cyrus divorce 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers