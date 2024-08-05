Menu

Lifestyle

From tragedy to flowers: How a B.C. family is healing and helping others

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted August 5, 2024 10:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Turning tradegy from a hit-and-run into a bouquet of hope'
Turning tradegy from a hit-and-run into a bouquet of hope
An inspirational story about turning a tragic event into something brighter. In 2021 Andria Ink 's daughter was severely injured in a hit-and-run in North Vancouver. It has prompted her to transform her life... growing something beautiful from a near tragedy. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Three years ago a North Vancouver family faced a devastating situation after their teenage daughter was struck in a hit-and-run.

In 2021, 17-year-old Grace Haines nearly died after being hit near Keith Road East and St Andrews, while out for a run.

The driver was eventually caught and pleaded guilty to the hit and run, which left Grace in recovery for many months.

Her father Chris Haines said, “She has been through more than anyone who is now 21 should have to go through in life and she’s showing great resilience. She gets that from her mom and she is thriving as a university student.”

Click to play video: 'Father of young North Vancouver hit-and-run victim pleads for witnesses'
Father of young North Vancouver hit-and-run victim pleads for witnesses

The experience was life-changing for the family and has prompted Grace’s mother, Andria Ink, to grow a new business – cultivating and selling flowers, often at farmer’s markets.

It’s very different challenge for the veteran of the Canadian Navy, but she’s embracing the joy it brings herself and others, saying “I love how when you give someone some flowers their face lights up immediately. They have so much joy in their face.”

She says her Inky Rose Flower Company is also therapeutic, adding that “there were some very dark days sleeping on the floor at Lions Gate and in the ICU… I am grateful for everyone that supported Grace.”

Click to play video: 'Urgent appeal for information in hit-and-run that left promising young athlete fighting for her life'
Urgent appeal for information in hit-and-run that left promising young athlete fighting for her life

Selling her home-grown petals isn’t making Andria a millionaire, but the business is making her rich with happiness.

She said “There’s a gift in adversity and you just have to look for it.”

