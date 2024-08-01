Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record with gold-medal win in the pool

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is entering the Olympic record books after winning gold on Thursday in the women’s 200-metre butterfly with a time of 2:03:03.

All eyes were on McIntosh to make yet another splash after already claiming a gold in the individual medley event and silver in freestyle.

The 17-year-old started off the race in the top three swimmers, trailing behind China’s Zhang Yufei, but as the event wore on McIntosh took the lead.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the end, McIntosh came in first with Regan Smith of the U.S. taking silver and China taking bronze.

It’s not just a record in the event that McIntosh is taking home either, she joins Canadians George Hodgson in 1912 and Alex Baumann in 1984 as the only three Canadian swimmers to achieve double gold at an Olympic Games and the only female swimmer from Canada to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

McIntosh’s time in the pool isn’t over, however, as she races in a freestyle relay later on Thursday and will also compete in the 200-metre individual medley.

—with files from The Canadian Press