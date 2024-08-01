SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record with gold-medal win in the pool

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Summer McIntosh’s family celebrates moment she won Olympic gold medal for Canada'
Paris 2024: Summer McIntosh’s family celebrates moment she won Olympic gold medal for Canada
RELATED: Summer McIntosh’s family celebrates moment she won Olympic gold medal for Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is entering the Olympic record books after winning gold on Thursday in the women’s 200-metre butterfly with a time of 2:03:03.

All eyes were on McIntosh to make yet another splash after already claiming a gold in the individual medley event and silver in freestyle.

The 17-year-old started off the race in the top three swimmers, trailing behind China’s Zhang Yufei, but as the event wore on McIntosh took the lead.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the end, McIntosh came in first with Regan Smith of the U.S. taking silver and China taking bronze.

It’s not just a record in the event that McIntosh is taking home either, she joins Canadians George Hodgson in 1912 and Alex Baumann in 1984 as the only three Canadian swimmers to achieve double gold at an Olympic Games and the only female swimmer from Canada to do so.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

McIntosh’s time in the pool isn’t over, however, as she races in a freestyle relay later on Thursday and will also compete in the 200-metre individual medley.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices