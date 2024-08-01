Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record with gold-medal win in the pool

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is entering the Olympic record books after winning gold on Thursday in the women’s 200-metre butterfly with a time of 2:03:03.
All eyes were on McIntosh to make yet another splash after already claiming a gold in the individual medley event and silver in freestyle.
The 17-year-old started off the race in the top three swimmers, trailing behind China’s Zhang Yufei, but as the event wore on McIntosh took the lead.
In the end, McIntosh came in first with Regan Smith of the U.S. taking silver and China taking bronze.
It’s not just a record in the event that McIntosh is taking home either, she joins Canadians George Hodgson in 1912 and Alex Baumann in 1984 as the only three Canadian swimmers to achieve double gold at an Olympic Games and the only female swimmer from Canada to do so.
McIntosh’s time in the pool isn’t over, however, as she races in a freestyle relay later on Thursday and will also compete in the 200-metre individual medley.
—with files from The Canadian Press
