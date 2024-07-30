Calgary Flames re-sign goaltender Dustin Wolf to 2-year deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Calgary Flames signed restricted free agent goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year, US$1.7-million contract Tuesday.

The deal is worth $850,000 annually, but is a two-way agreement in the first season.

Wolf had a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage over 17 games with Calgary last season.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets’ Mason Appleton (22) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The 23-year-old American posted a record of 7-7-1 last season, but won his final four starts with the NHL club.

Story continues below advertisement

Viewed as the Flames’ goaltender of the future, Wolf also appeared in 36 games with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers (20-12-3), recording a 2.45 GAA, four shutouts and .922 save percentage.

The Flames selected the six-foot, 166-pound Wolf with the 214th pick at the 2019 NHL draft.