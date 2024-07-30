Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames re-sign goaltender Dustin Wolf to 2-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames prospects Dustin Wolf and Matt Coronato set to make NHL debut'
Calgary Flames prospects Dustin Wolf and Matt Coronato set to make NHL debut
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 12, 2023) Two of the top prospects for the Calgary Flames are set to make their NHL debut. Cami Kepke gets a behind the scenes look at how the team prepares for call-ups. – Apr 12, 2023
The Calgary Flames signed restricted free agent goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year, US$1.7-million contract Tuesday.

The deal is worth $850,000 annually, but is a two-way agreement in the first season.

Wolf had a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage over 17 games with Calgary last season.

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, April 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets’ Mason Appleton (22) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The 23-year-old American posted a record of 7-7-1 last season, but won his final four starts with the NHL club.

Viewed as the Flames’ goaltender of the future, Wolf also appeared in 36 games with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers (20-12-3), recording a 2.45 GAA, four shutouts and .922 save percentage.

The Flames selected the six-foot, 166-pound Wolf with the 214th pick at the 2019 NHL draft.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

