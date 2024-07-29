Emotions overflow as South African firefighters arrive to help fight Alberta wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

It’s become a familiar sight in Edmonton but this year, the arrival of energetic South African firefighters elicited even more emotion than normal in light of the devastating wildfire that razed Jasper National Park.

The more than 200 firefighters broke out into song and dance as they disembarked their flight and exited the Edmonton International Airport on Monday morning.

Jeannine Schmid cried as she recorded a three-minute-long video of the enthusiastic singing, clapping and dancing as the crews filed through the international arrivals area towards customs.

“Look at all of them,” she said through tears and sobs.

“They’re here to help us,” another woman nearby said. “They just keep coming.”

“We love you,” another woman said and cheered.

The song and dance is also a tradition the crews repeat each morning before heading out to fight fires, wherever they are in the world.

“I spend summers hiking in the mountains, especially Jasper, so that’s why it was so emotional for me and my friends,” Schmid told Global News. She later posted it to Reddit.

The crews are from Working on Fire, a government-funded organization in South Africa that is focused on firefighting management.

This morning, we welcomed over 200 South African firefighters and support staff at the Edmonton International Airport. We’d like to thank them for their help as we fight fires across the province. pic.twitter.com/aK5CFVznlO — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) July 29, 2024

Crews from Working on Fire have come to Alberta several times in recent years to help, including during 2016’s Fort McMurray wildfire and last summer.

There is an agreement between Canada and South Africa through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to help each other as needed.

Last week, an unstoppable wildfire destroyed more than 350 buildings in Jasper — about a third of the mountain town that is home to about 5,000 people and thousands more seasonal workers.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 137 wildfires burning across Alberta’s Forest Protection Area, and of those 34 were classified as out of control, 47 were being held and 56 were under control.

Nearly 1,900 Alberta firefighters and support staff are currently working to fight them, the province said.

In addition to the crews from South Africa, the province said firefighters and support teams from Ontario, Quebec and Australia are also here, and help from New Zealand will be arriving in the coming days.

