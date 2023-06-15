More South African firefighters arrive in Edmonton to help fight Alberta wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

More energetic firefighters from South Africa landed in Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Despite the long trip, the more than 200 firefighters broke out into song and dance as they came out the international arrivals doors at Edmonton International Airport.

With enthusiastic singing, clapping and dancing, it’s a sight many Albertans have grown to look forward to.

The song and dance is also a tradition the crews repeat each morning before heading out to fight fires, wherever they are in the world.

“When we sing like this, we know that we are connected. We are one. And then we know that we can overcome anything. That’s the morale of it,” said senior crew leader Sipho Ntuli.

“It’s about happiness. Showing that we are here and we’re here to do our work,” added firefighter Lydia Sono.

The crews are from Working on Fire, a government-funded organization in South Africa that is focused on firefighting management.

“I’m so grateful to get this opportunity,” Sono said with enthusiasm, adding she is on her first-ever deployment. “I’m ready. I’m well-prepared!”

1:35 ‘That helps keep us going’: South African firefighters break into song and dance upon arrival in Edmonton

It’s Gabaikangwe Lydiasereo’s first deployment as well, and she shared a similar joy to be helping as Alberta experiences its most active wildfire season on record.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me as a new woman in leadership, especially in Africa,” she said, expressing gratitude at being able to come to Canada, where she will be a strike team leader.

“I’m delighted to be part of the crew that’s going to fight the fires. Most importantly, we need to adhere to the safety and precautions at all times,” Lydiasereo said.

"One of the our Working on Fire values is to make a difference. So we are here to make a difference within Canada."

The firefighters arrived after a nearly day-long journey from Africa to Alberta, which Ntuli said was the longest journey he’s ever taken.

He said he’s never fought fires as large as the ones blazing across Alberta.

“Fighting fires is not easy. It takes a set of skills to do so,” Ntuli said, but like his colleagues he said he’s happy to do so.

“I appreciate the program for instilling us with such skills that we can be able to fight fires.”

View image in full screen Crews are from Working on Fire, a government-funded organization in South Africa, arrive at the Edmonton International Airport on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Global News

Alberta has about 2,800 personnel working on wildfires, including crews from across Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, as well as the Canadian Armed Forces.

Crews from Working on Fire have come to Alberta several times in recent years to help, including during 2016’s Fort McMurray wildfire.

Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen was at the airport to greet the firefighters Thursday morning, and thanked them for their big arrival.

“I think that’s something all Albertans wait for when the South Africans come to Alberta to help fight fires,” Loewen said.

“We appreciate the energy and the excitement and again, just really appreciate your willingness to come here and help us.”

There is an agreement between Canada and South Africa through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to help each other as needed.

Another group of firefighters from South Africa landed in Edmonton on June 4. According to South Africa’s Official Fire Management Branch, those 215 fire crew members are expected to stay for 35 days.

