WestJet will soon offer some travellers free Wi-Fi on flights

Some WestJet travellers will soon be able to stay connected at no cost on their flights, as the airline is planning to offer customers free in-flight Wi-Fi.

The Calgary-based carrier announced a new multi-year partnership with Telus on Wednesday that will bring high-speed internet onboard to WestJet reward members free of charge.

The in-flight internet, which will be powered by Starlink, will become available starting in December.

“Through our strategic partnership with TELUS, we are setting a new standard in the Canadian airline industry by offering Starlink’s revolutionary inflight connectivity, and thanks to TELUS we are able to bring this inflight experience to WestJet Rewards guests for free,” John Weatherill, WestJet Group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

WestJet said it plans to complete the Wi-Fi installation on its modern narrow-body fleet by the end of 2025 and upgrade all wide-body aircraft by the end of 2026.

The carrier claimed that it was the largest North American and first commercial Boeing 737 airline to offer Starlink’s in-flight connectivity.

The move brings WestJet in line with Toronto-based Porter Airlines, which also offers free Wi-Fi on its flights.

WestJet said that additional, exclusive benefits for WestJet rewards members and Telus customers will be announced in the coming months.

WestJet travellers who are hoping to use the free in-flight option can do so by creating a rewards account online.

Last month, WestJet said it was rebranding its lowest-priced fares as UltraBasic, doing away with a free carry-on bag and automatically assigning seating.