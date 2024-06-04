Menu

WestJet announces new Basic fare — called UltraBasic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Some travel agents are encouraging people to use their Airmiles and opt for packages if they can to try to offset the rising cost of a plane ticket. It comes on the heels of news that WestJet may launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag. Jayme Doll reports. – May 23, 2024
Canadian carrier WestJet is introducing a new way to fly — called UltraBasic.

As of Tuesday, the Basic fare is being replaced by UltraBasic across domestic and transborder routes.

It consists of a number of restrictions, including no carry-on bags unless the passenger is travelling on a transatlantic or transpacific flight, or if the passenger purchases Extended Comfort for all flights in a single direction, including connections.

WestJet says personal items that fit under the seat in front are allowed and checking a bag is allowed for an additional fee. Anyone arriving at the gate with a carry-on bag that doesn’t fit under the seat in front will need to have their bag checked and a service fee will be applied.

Anyone flying UltraBasic will also be automatically assigned seats at the back of the aircraft, including middle seats, and will not necessarily be seated with others the passenger is travelling with.

However, the passenger does have the option to choose their seat for an additional fee.

Anyone flying UltraBasic will be the last to board, they cannot change, cancel or refund their ticket and they will not be able to earn WestJet Rewards.

“We believe these changes will help us continue to provide competitive air travel options while focusing on operational excellence,” the airline said in a statement.

