Donald Trump serves McDonald’s fries, mocks Kamala Harris during campaign stop

Former U.S. president Donald Trump clocked in to briefly serve McDonald’s fries and greet customers during a stage-managed campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

As he worked the fryer, Trump marvelled at the McDonald’s cooking line and various tools — and used the opportunity to cast doubt on whether his political opponent, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, ever worked at the fast-food chain.

It was not the first time Trump questioned whether Harris was briefly employed at a McDonald’s in Alameda, Calif., in the summer of 1983 while obtaining her degree from Howard University. The Harris campaign has said the vice president’s duties included working the counter and serving fries and ice cream.

View image in full screen Donald Trump took tips from a local Feasterville, Penn. McDonald’s fry cook on how to work the line on Oct. 20, 2024. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

As he stood on the line and dropped potatoes into frying oil, Trump said, “Now I’ve worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala.”

The Harris campaign maintains the vice president was indeed employed by McDonald’s, despite a lack of photographic evidence.

“When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie,” the Harris campaign told the Washington Post in a statement. “He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”

When asked why Harris would lie about working at McDonald’s, Trump jeered simply, “Because she’s Lyin’ Kamala.”

When the 78-year-old presidential candidate arrived at the Feasterville McDonald’s on Sunday, Trump greeted franchise owner Derek Giacomantonio with a handshake.

View image in full screen ⁠President Donald Trump poses with employees during a visit to McDonald’s restaurant on Oct. 20, 2024, in Feasterville, Penn. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

“It’s my first day at McDonald’s. I’m looking for a job,” Trump said, jokingly asking how much he’d be paid for his time.

Despite the inquiry, Trump dodged questioning from reporters about whether he supported raising minimum wage, which sits at US$7.25 (nearly C$10) in Pennsylvania.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2023 fast food cooks in the state earned an average of US$12.55 (C$17.35), while counterworkers earned US$13.20 (C$18.25) on average. Living wage for one person in Pennsylvania is US$21.95 (almost C$30.35), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calculates.

Trump said the McDonald’s employees “work hard,” but did not say whether he believed their efforts were worthy of a wage increase.

The presidential candidate removed his suit jacket and donned an employee apron to work on the line. He spent five minutes frying and (heavily) salting fries, and 15 minutes doling out bags of food to guests at the drive-thru window.

Trump, who famously enjoys fast food, told reporters and restaurant staff, “I wouldn’t mind this job.”

“I like this job. I think I might come back and do it again,” he said as he passed out brown takeaway bags to pre-vetted McDonald’s customers in the drive thru.

The restaurant was closed to the public during Trump’s visit, and all of the guests were screened by the U.S. Secret Service, the Washington Post reported. Motorists in the drive-thru were able to shake Trump’s hand, but not place real McDonald’s orders, instead taking whatever Trump handed them.

Customers did not pay for their meals and Trump told visitors the food would be at “no charge” and “all on Trump.”

View image in full screen Donald Trump handed McDonald’s food to pre-vetted motorists, who could not place orders, in the drive thru during a campaign stop in Feasterville, Penn. on Oct. 20, 2024. Win McNamee/Getty Images

He accepted questions from reporters throughout the McDonald’s campaign stop. When one journalist asked the Republican candidate if he would accept the 2024 election results, Trump replied, “Sure, if it’s a fair election.”

After Joe Biden triumphed over Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, supporters of the Republican candidate, and Trump himself, filed unsuccessful lawsuits to alter or delay the vote count. Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop then-vice president Mike Pence from certifying Biden’s victory.

Another reporter at the Feasterville McDonald’s asked Trump if he had a message for Harris, whose 60th birthday was on Sunday.

The former president playfully debated sending Harris flowers, or “maybe I’ll get her some fries,” he said.

In an internal memo sent to franchisees after Trump’s McDonald’s visit, the company said it “does not endorse candidates for elected office.”

The memo, which was verified by the New York Times, said McDonald’s did not seek to be involved in politics, but boasted it is a “testament” to how much the fast-food brand “resonates” with Americans.

“We are not red or blue — we are golden,” the memo reads.

This is an internal statement to the McDonald’s system from the US Senior Leadership Team regarding today’s visit by the Trump campaign to a local franchisee in Pennsylvania. The statement outlines the origins of the event, the company’s response, and an invitation extended to… pic.twitter.com/1GntbmDbbY — McFranchisee (@McFranchisee) October 20, 2024

In a statement obtained by NBC News, the McDonald’s franchisee, Giacomantonio, said he opted to help stage Trump’s campaign stop because it is a “fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community.”

Giacomantonio said he would open the door to his McDonald’s for either presidential candidate.

The McDonald’s internal memo said the company has also invited the Harris-Walz campaign to visit their restaurants.

During a Michigan rally in September, Trump said it is “possible” he could lose the 2024 American presidential election on Nov. 5 because his opponents “cheat.”

Trump and his allies have been laying the groundwork for months to cry foul if he loses the election. He could contest a win by Harris in the courts or raise doubts about the validity of her victory among supporters that could have unforeseen consequences.

Republicans and Democrats expect that vote counting could drag on for several days after Nov. 5 as mail-in ballots are tabulated and other votes are tallied and verified.

If it appears Trump is losing, the delay will give him an opportunity to claim fraud and attempt to undermine confidence in election officials, while also possibly encouraging his supporters to protest. He has already threatened to jail election workers and other public officials for “unscrupulous behaviour,” although he would need to win the election first.

Hundreds of people who were involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have been convicted and jailed for their actions, a powerful deterrent to others who may be considering taking similar actions.

— With files from Reuters