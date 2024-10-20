Frozen waffle brands sold in Canada recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Send this page to someone via email

Various frozen waffle products sold in Canada and the U.S. have been recalled after testing revealed possible listeria bacteria contamination at a manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ont.

TreeHouse Foods, a multinational food-processing company, announced the voluntary recall of hundreds of its frozen waffle products on Friday.

TreeHouse Foods did not say what stores in Canada were affected, however, the waffle products listed on the recall website include Walmart’s Great Value brand, sold at Walmart stores in Canada; Metro’s Selection brand, sold at Food Basics and Metro grocery stores; Sobeys Inc.’s Compliments brand, sold at Foodland, Sobeys, and Fresh Co stores; and Loblaws’ No Name brand, sold at No Frills stores.

TreeHouse Foods said in a press release there have been no illnesses linked to the recalled products to date.

This issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility, according to TreeHouse Foods.

The company is urging customers to check their freezers and dispose of any products on the recall list. Consumers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products on the end of the carton. The manufacturer said anyone with questions may contact TreeHouse Foods at 800-596-2903, Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has not posted a public recall for the frozen waffle products; however, TreeHouse Foods said the agency has been informed.

The CFIA has previously warned that foods contaminated with the listeria won’t necessarily look or smell spoiled, but can still make people sick.

A representative for Metro Inc. said in a statement the impacted Selection waffles have been recalled from all impacted Metro Inc. banner locations.

Sobeys Inc., Walmart Canada, and Loblaws Inc. did not respond to questions by publication.

Global News reached out to the CFIA for comment but did not hear back on Sunday.

There have been several recalls of products over possible listeria contamination this year, and one deadly outbreak.

Three people died and 20 were hospitalized due to an outbreak of listeria in plant-based milks that began in July. The Public Health Agency of Canada declared the outbreak over Oct. 11.

Earlier this month, jellied beef tongue contaminated with listeria resulted in four cases of listeriosis in Ontario.

More to come.