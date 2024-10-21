Coquitlam homeowner missing after house washed away in atmospheric river

See more sharing options

The search for a Coquitlam homeowner continues on Monday after a home washed away in the mudslide created by the atmospheric river.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 12:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP officers were called to a report of a mudslide along Quarry Road.

The homeowner of the home that was washed away is still unaccounted for.

Quarry Road between Calgary Drive and MacIntyre Road will remain closed as search efforts continue, RCMP said.

Due to the mudslide, Quarry Road is impassable, leaving a number of residents cut off on the other side of the mudslide.

RCMP said they are in contact with the residents, who are able to shelter in place, but there is no updated timeline as to when the road will be cleared.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue have assumed control of the search efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-27774.