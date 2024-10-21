Menu

Weather

Coquitlam homeowner missing after house washed away in atmospheric river

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One person missing in landslide caused by B.C. atmospheric river'
One person missing in landslide caused by B.C. atmospheric river
WATCH: The rain is still falling as an atmospheric river pummels the South Coast. It's triggered landslides, cutting off homes in at least two municipalities. Emily Lazatin has more on a person who has gone missing as the result of a slide in Coquitlam.
The search for a Coquitlam homeowner continues on Monday after a home washed away in the mudslide created by the atmospheric river.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 12:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP officers were called to a report of a mudslide along Quarry Road.

The homeowner of the home that was washed away is still unaccounted for.

Quarry Road between Calgary Drive and MacIntyre Road will remain closed as search efforts continue, RCMP said.

Due to the mudslide, Quarry Road is impassable, leaving a number of residents cut off on the other side of the mudslide.

RCMP said they are in contact with the residents, who are able to shelter in place, but there is no updated timeline as to when the road will be cleared.

Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river cleanup in the hard hit North Shore'
Atmospheric river cleanup in the hard hit North Shore
Coquitlam Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue have assumed control of the search efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-27774.

