Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

U.S. ‘deeply concerned’ after classified info on Israel, Iran released

By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
Posted October 21, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Drone launched at Netanyahu home in Israel as Iran says Sinwar death won’t stop ‘Axis of Resistance’'
Drone launched at Netanyahu home in Israel as Iran says Sinwar death won’t stop ‘Axis of Resistance’
RELATED: Drone launched at Netanyahu home in Israel as Iran says Sinwar death won't stop 'Axis of Resistance'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

President Joe Biden is “deeply concerned” about the release of classified documents on Israel’s preparation for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran, according to a White House spokesman.

U.S. officials confirmed on Saturday that the administration is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that the administration was still not certain if the classified information that became publicly disclosed was leaked or hacked.

Kirby added that administration officials don’t have any indication at this point of “additional documents like this finding their way into the public domain.” He added the Pentagon is investing the matter.

Click to play video: '‘Iran shall stand with Lebanon’ amid Israel conflict, Iranian parliament speaker says'
‘Iran shall stand with Lebanon’ amid Israel conflict, Iranian parliament speaker says
Trending Now

“We’re deeply concerned and the president remains deeply concerned about any leakage of classified information into the public domain. That is not supposed to happen and it’s unacceptable when it does,” Kirby said.

Story continues below advertisement

The documents are attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, and note that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. They were sharable within the “Five Eyes,” which are the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

The documents, which are marked top secret, were posted to the Telegram messaging app.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices