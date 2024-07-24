Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.5% with hints of more to come

Send this page to someone via email

The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, the second straight reduction in the central bank’s easing cycle.

The Bank of Canada’s policy rate, which broadly informs the cost of borrowing across the country, now stands at 4.5 per cent.

The move was widely expected by economists as inflation continues to cool and the Canadian economy shows signs of weakness.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in prepared remarks Wednesday that he expects inflation will continue to slow going forward even as the central bank forecasts economic growth picking up in the second half of the year.

“We are increasingly confident that the ingredients to bring inflation back to target are in place,” he said.

The Bank of Canada’s interest rate easing cycle kicked off in June with a 25-basis-point cut.

Since the central bank began raising its policy rate in March 2022, elevated interest rates have ratcheted up borrowing costs for many Canadians, businesses and governments, discouraging spending in a bid to tame decades-high levels of inflation.

Macklem reiterated Wednesday that future rate decisions will come down to the latest economic data and how the Bank’s governing council expects that will affect the outlook for inflation.

“If inflation continues to ease broadly in line with our forecast, it is reasonable to expect further cuts in our policy interest rate,” he said.

“The timing will depend on how we see these opposing forces playing out. In other words, we will be taking our monetary policy decisions one at a time.”

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a note to clients Wednesday morning that the message from the Bank of Canada is that there’s room for more interest rate cuts in upcoming decisions.

“That opens the door to a further cut in September,” he said.

Macklem even noted in his remarks that the central bank wants to see economic growth pick up “so inflation does not fall too much” and overshoot the mandated target of two per cent.

Shenfeld’s read of Macklem’s statement is that the Bank of Canada is looking to stimulate the economy with lower interest rates even as it expects price pressures to ease further. That’s in line with CIBC’s call for another 50 basis points of interest rate cuts before the end of this year and more to come in 2025.

Inflation cooled to 2.7 per cent in June, a move that many economists said helped seal the deal for back-to-back rate cuts.

Despite expectations that price pressures will continue to cool, the Bank of Canada revised up its forecast for where inflation will land by the end of this year in an updated Monetary Policy Report also released Wednesday.

Annual inflation is now expected to average out to 2.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to April’s calls for 2.2 per cent. Inflation is now expected to be slightly below previous estimates by the ends of 2025 and 2026, coming in exactly at the central bank’s two per cent target.

Macklem acknowledged Wednesday that there are likely to be “setbacks” on the way to two per cent inflation.

He noted that inflation still runs hot in the shelter component as many Canadians face rising rents and steep costs on their mortgage renewals. Wage growth, another area the Bank of Canada has said it’s watching, remains elevated but has shown signs of easing lately, the central bank noted.

The second rate cut in as many months will be felt immediately by Canadians carrying debt with variable rates of interest, including some mortgages and home equity lines of credit.