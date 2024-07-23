Coldstream sees another suspicious fire sparked

Send this page to someone via email

Another suspicious fire was sparked in Coldstream, B.C., early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., a portable toilet was found on fire on Westkal Road in Coldstream.

“The fire spread to a hedge but was extinguished by Coldstream Fire Department personnel before it reached any of the nearby homes,” RCMP said.

Const. Chris Terleski said the cause of the fire remains unknown but is considered suspicious.

“We’re asking residents living in the area to check their home surveillance for anything suspicious between 5 and 5:45 a.m.,” RCMP said in a press release.

“If you notice anything, or were out and about around that time and noticed anything, please give us a call.”

On May 24, the Coldstream Fire Department responded to a burning tree stump in Creekside Park. Crews later responded to two suspicious fires near Cosen’s Bay on June 12.

The fourth fire occurred on July 4. After receiving reports of smoke coming from a wooded ravine area, front-line officers and the Coldstream Fire Department fought a bush fire in the 9700 block of Coldstream Creek Road.

One person was arrested in relation to one of the suspicious fires on July 14, though police did not identify any suspects in the investigations relating to the other fires. It is unknown if any of these incidents are related.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-12271.