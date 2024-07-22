Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Health

Smoke sinks into the Okanagan Valley, hazard rating rises

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 5:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Western Canada wildfires raise air quality health concerns across major cities in coming days'
Western Canada wildfires raise air quality health concerns across major cities in coming days
Fire crews in Western Canada are preparing for what could be an explosive few days. A heat wave is stretching into an unprecedented fourth week across much of B.C. and Alberta, with temperatures reaching above 30 C and thick smoke creating serious health concerns. And as Heather Yourex-West explains, forecasters warn the worst could be yet to come.
Smoke from the 341 wildfires burning around the province seeped into the Southern Interior Monday, and it’s expected to linger.

Environment Canada said the Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary and Thompson regions are expected to be affected by wildfire smoke in the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Smoke is widespread across the province,” the warning from the province reads. “Significant improvements are expected in smoke concentrations over the next 24 hours as westerly winds move across the province moving smoke east. Expect smoke to linger in valleys and near to active fires.”

So far, Kamloops has the worst air quality, listed on Environment Canada as a 10-plus, or very high risk. The North Okanagan is a four, with the expectation it will rise to a five in days ahead, and the Central Okanagan is the same. Follow this link for the complete summary. 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke workshop teaches Albertans about dangerous impact of poor air quality'
Wildfire smoke workshop teaches Albertans about dangerous impact of poor air quality

The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk and as smoke levels increase, so too do health risks.

“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke include seniors, pregnant women and pregnant people, people who smoke, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people involved in strenuous outdoor exercise and people with an existing illness or chronic health condition,” the province said.

“Those who are more likely to be impacted should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors or seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.”

Symptoms can include milder and more common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as chest pains or severe cough.

Residents are advised to limit time outdoors. When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. When there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool. Always seek out and follow health guidance from local authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

 

