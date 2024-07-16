‘Not worth your life’: Kelowna RCMP warn of speeding risks following pair of incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers accused of speeding in what Kelowna, B.C., RCMP say are high-collision areas had their vehicles impounded Tuesday.

One Mountie was set up on Springfield Road near View Road and spotted a vehicle travelling 106 kilometres an hour in a 50 km/h zone, police said.

At the same time, RCMP said another officer was set up on Highway 33 near Garner Road when they captured a vehicle traveling 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

“Both drivers were issued excessive speeding tickets in the amount of $368 and had their vehicles impounded for seven days,” RCMP said.

This was not the first excessive speeding ticket and vehicle impound for the driver on Highway 33, which may result in additional sanctions from ICBC.

Sgt. Colby Attlesey said the distance between Kelowna and Vernon is 50 kilometres. The time difference between driving 90km/h and 130km/h over that distance is 10 minutes.

“Is 10 minutes worth $368 and a vehicle impound? Speed is a leading cause of fatal collisions in B.C. and it is certainly not worth your life or the lives of those around you, so please, obey the speed limits,” Sgt. Colby Attlesey with Kelowna municipal traffic services said.