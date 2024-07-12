Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigates death of man inside Dundas home in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog has assigned four investigators to probe the death of a man found “incoherent and unresponsive” by officers in a Hamilton residence.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the 49-year-old was found around 10:45 p.m. on Monday at a home in Dundas during a “medical call” and had to be restrained by police to allow paramedics to treat him.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The man went vital signs absent and he was transported to hospital,” SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said.

Trending Now

Hudon revealed he died in hospital Thursday night and that a post-mortem was being undertaken on Friday.

Investigators say they’re seeking witnesses and surveillance video from houses in the neighbourhood.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices