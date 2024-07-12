SIU investigates death of man inside Dundas home in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has assigned four investigators to probe the death of a man found “incoherent and unresponsive” by officers in a Hamilton residence.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the 49-year-old was found around 10:45 p.m. on Monday at a home in Dundas during a “medical call” and had to be restrained by police to allow paramedics to treat him.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The man went vital signs absent and he was transported to hospital,” SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said.

Hudon revealed he died in hospital Thursday night and that a post-mortem was being undertaken on Friday.

Investigators say they’re seeking witnesses and surveillance video from houses in the neighbourhood.