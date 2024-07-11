Man hospitalized after being shot on driveway of northwest Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on the driveway in front of a house in northwest Calgary early Thursday.

Police said officers were called about a shooting on Evanspark Gardens Northwest at 12:50 a.m.

They said the victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

Police said they were told a dark-coloured vehicle was seen leaving the area after shots rang out but they did not yet have further details about its description.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired.