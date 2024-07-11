Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized after being shot on driveway of northwest Calgary home

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 8:36 am
1 min read
Calgary police said officers were called about a shooting on Evanspark Gardens Northwwest at 12:50 a.m. on July 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers were called about a shooting on Evanspark Gardens Northwest at 12:50 a.m. on July 11, 2024. Global News
A man was taken to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on the driveway in front of a house in northwest Calgary early Thursday.

Police said officers were called about a shooting on Evanspark Gardens Northwest at 12:50 a.m.

They said the victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

Police said they were told a dark-coloured vehicle was seen leaving the area after shots rang out but they did not yet have further details about its description.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired.

