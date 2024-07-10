Edmonton Symphony Orchestra to serenade music lovers for free at outdoor August performances

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has revealed which Alberta communities will be the site of several free outdoor performances this summer as part of its ESO Outdoors program.

The August performances include one in Alberta’s capital at Castle Downs Park, and others west, east and south of Edmonton.

You can view details on where and when performances will take place at the bottom of this article.

“It’s thrilling to provide this wonderful opportunity for communities to come together once again,” Annemarie Leenhouts-Petrov, the president and CEO of the ESO and Winspear Centre, said in a news release issued Tuesday.

"Each unique outdoor performance promises to bring joy and foster human connections through the magic of live music."

The orchestra’s free outdoor music series began in 2021 as a way to allow for its musicians to safely perform music for audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of ESO Outdoors once again this summer,” said Cosette Justo Valdés, the ESO’s resident conductor.

“Bringing our music directly to the neighbourhoods and communities of Alberta is an honour, and I can’t wait to share these special moments with our audience.”

The performances will take place between Aug. 15 and Aug. 25 and feature a wide range of music, whether by iconic composer Johann Sebastian Bach or rock and roll legends The Beatles.

Each concert in the series will offer free admission and concertgoers are asked to bring their own seats.

While each performance comes with free admission, the ESO noted that attendees are “encouraged to consider making a donation to support the ESO in continuing to provide these enriching summer concerts for the community.”

ESO Outdoors performance dates and locations

Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. – Devon, Centennial Park

Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. – Edmonton, Castle Downs Park

Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. – Fort Saskatchewan, Legacy Park

Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. – Beaumont, Four Seasons Park

Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. – Stony Plain, Pavilion at Heritage Park