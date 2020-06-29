Edmonton Symphony Orchestra musicians set to serenade boaters on a lake on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

While the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously disrupted many people’s Canada Day plans, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has come up with an imaginative idea to provide some safe entertainment on the holiday.

In a news release issued Monday, the ESO said some of its musicians will create soundwaves on the water with a performance on Wizard Lake, about a one-hour drive southwest of Alberta’s capital.

“You are invited to enjoy the performance from your own watercraft while maintaining social distance on the water,” the ESO said.

“The concert will consist of beautiful music inspired by water.”

The ESO said no tickets will be required to take in the concert, but boaters are encouraged to make cash donations to the symphony from their boats or online here.

The ESO said boats are asked to congregate at the Wizard Heights Boat Launch (in the 10 kilometre per hour zone) at 1 p.m.

As long as weather does not pose any problems, the performance is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

Because of ongoing public health concerns due to the coronavirus crisis, the ESO’s musicians have committed to performing a number of unique outdoor concerts in and around Edmonton. Neighbourhood concerts have taken place outside the Shamrock Curling Club, in Edmonton’s Parkallen neighbourhood, in Stony Plain and more.

“These physically distanced concerts are our way of staying connected through music to our community,” the ESO says on its website.

Summer just got better. Members of the @edmsymphony are performing outdoor concerts in neighbourhoods all over #Edmonton! These physically-distanced concerts are our way of staying connected through music to our community.

Find out more here 👉 https://t.co/cEuydBr5pS#YEG pic.twitter.com/c778EZ17fd — Winspear Centre (@winspearcentre) June 27, 2020

Anyone interested in inquiring about the possibility of having an ESO concert in their neighbourhood can click here for more information.

