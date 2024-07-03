Shocking video shows gun aimed, fired at movie theatre in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Shocking video shows the moment shots were fired at a movie theatre in Richmond Hill last week, marking the fourth such incident since mid-May.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a cinema in the area of East Beaver Creek and Highway 7 at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday after someone fired a gun at the front entrance.

Police have released video appearing to show the incident, in which a blue sedan pulls up outside and a suspect fires shots from the back seat of the car. The theatre was closed at the time and no one was injured.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators noted that this is the fourth shooting that happened at the cinema since May 17, with a different suspect vehicle used in each incident.

On May 17, 19, and 24, shots were fired at the theatre from the suspect vehicles. Investigators also released videos of those incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Police previously said that no one was injured.

Officers are asking that anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken with police or anyone who has video footage from the area come forward.