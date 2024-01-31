Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cineplex pulls South Indian film following drive-by shootings at GTA movie theatres

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 5:36 pm
1 min read
Cineplex has cancelled screenings of a South Indian film following four drive-by shootings at movie theatres throughout the Greater Toronto Area the day it premiered. A Cineplex theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. View image in full screen
Cineplex has cancelled screenings of a South Indian film following four drive-by shootings at movie theatres throughout the Greater Toronto Area the day it premiered. A Cineplex theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cineplex has cancelled screenings of a South Indian film following four drive-by shootings at theatres throughout the Greater Toronto Area the day it premiered.

Cineplex spokesperson Michelle Saba says the theatre chain pulled the action film “Malaikottai Vaaliban” due to circumstances beyond their control.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Saba adds that Cineplex is working closely with local authorities who are leading an investigation related to incidents at their theatres.

York Regional Police say they were called to a theatre in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Jan. 24 after an employee arrived to find the windows had been shot at.

Trending Now

The same day, police responded to similar incidents at theatres in Vaughan, Scarborough and Brampton. Police say all incidents occurred in the early morning hours and no injuries were reported.

York Regional Police spokeswoman Lisa Moskaluk says investigators believe “the incidents are connected and are targeted due to the similarities” between them.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices