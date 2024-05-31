Menu

Crime

2nd arrest made in alleged shootings at Greater Toronto Area movie theatres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
Police have charged a second man after a series of alleged shootings at at four movie theatres across the Greater Toronto Area. A shadow is cast over the logo of the York Regional Police during a press conference at their headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Police have charged a second man after a series of alleged shootings at at four movie theatres across the Greater Toronto Area. A shadow is cast over the logo of the York Regional Police during a press conference at their headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Police have charged a second man after a series of alleged shootings at at four movie theatres across the Greater Toronto Area.

York Regional Police say the second suspect – a 43-year-old man from Brampton, Ont. – was arrested Wednesday after searches in Brampton and Toronto.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He’s charged with conspiracy, intimidation, extortion and uttering threats.

Another suspect, a 27-year-old man from Markham, Ont., was arrested earlier this month and charged with conspiracy, intimidation, possession of stolen property and four counts of careless use of a firearm.

The alleged shootings took place on the same night in late January and damaged the movie theatres but left no reported injuries.

An Ontario film distributor has alleged that the shootings are linked to an intimidation campaign by other film distributors to prevent popular South Indian movies from appearing in large chains.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

