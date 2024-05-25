Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York police seek witnesses after Richmond Hill theatre shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2024 9:17 am
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont., on December 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont., on December 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police are seeking witnesses after a series of shootings outside a cinema north of Toronto.

Police say video surveillance from 2:30 a.m. Friday shows a suspect in a dark SUV firing multiple shots toward the entrance of the theatre at East Beaver Creek Road and Highway 7 in Richmond Hill, Ont., before fleeing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the incident was discovered when a theatre employee arrived for work at around 7 a.m. on Friday and found the windows of several doors shattered.

This is the third shooting to occur at the cinema in just over a month.

Trending Now

Someone in a white, four-door pickup truck with a black cargo bed cover fired shots at the theatre’s entrance on May 17. Two days later, someone in a red SUV with silver rims shot at the same entrance.

Story continues below advertisement

A spate of cinema shootings across the Greater Toronto Area earlier this year pushed theatre operator Cineplex Inc. to cancel screenings of South Indian film “Malaikottai Vaaliban.”

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices