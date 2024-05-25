York police seek witnesses after Richmond Hill theatre shootings

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are seeking witnesses after a series of shootings outside a cinema north of Toronto.

Police say video surveillance from 2:30 a.m. Friday shows a suspect in a dark SUV firing multiple shots toward the entrance of the theatre at East Beaver Creek Road and Highway 7 in Richmond Hill, Ont., before fleeing.

Police say the incident was discovered when a theatre employee arrived for work at around 7 a.m. on Friday and found the windows of several doors shattered.

This is the third shooting to occur at the cinema in just over a month.

Someone in a white, four-door pickup truck with a black cargo bed cover fired shots at the theatre’s entrance on May 17. Two days later, someone in a red SUV with silver rims shot at the same entrance.

A spate of cinema shootings across the Greater Toronto Area earlier this year pushed theatre operator Cineplex Inc. to cancel screenings of South Indian film “Malaikottai Vaaliban.”