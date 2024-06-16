Late night Toronto shooting sees 2 men walk into hospital with gunshot wounds

Send this page to someone via email

Two men with gunshot wounds walked into a Toronto hospital just before midnight on Saturday, and police say an investigation is underway .

According to police, the men arrived at the hospital at 11:50 p.m. Officers were called to the scene and the two men were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Around the same time, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the Queensway and North Queen Street. Investigators at the scene confirmed a shooting but didn’t find any victims.

Although police had no further details on Sunday morning, they suggested the victims and the shooting location were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.