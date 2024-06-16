Menu

Canada

Police identify 16-year-old killed in ‘brazen’ Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 16, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
A memorial has been setup after a shooting in the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area.
A memorial has been setup after a shooting in the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area.
Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the east end of the city for a “brazen daylight shooting” before 2 p.m.

Police said there was an altercation in the area of Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road, followed by a shooting. Two men are wanted as suspects in connection with the incident.

One is thought to have fled the area on foot, while the other was in a white SUV.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. On Sunday, police identified him as Kayelin Rider-Downey from Toronto.

The two suspects — described as a man wearing a red hat and shirt and a man wearing a black hoodie — are still outstanding.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Kayelin Rider-Downey, 16.
Kayelin Rider-Downey, 16.
