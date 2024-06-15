Teen rushed to hospital after shooting in Scarborough: police

See more sharing options

A teen has been sent to hospital after being hit by gunfire on Toronto’s east side.

Police say the shots were fired in an area around Glendower Court and Birchmount Road in Scarborough just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A male was rushed to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators say they’re seeking a pair of suspects with one wearing a red hat and shirt with tan shorts.

Another is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie.

An investigation is ongoing.

