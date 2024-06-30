Menu

Entertainment

Comics Tom Segura, Bill Burr, and Nate Bargatze to headline Winnipeg comedy fest

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
Photo of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Edmonton, Alberta on June 26, 2024 View image in full screen
Photo of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Edmonton on June 26. Global News
Three popular comedians are heading to Winnipeg to headline that stop of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.

Tom Segura, Bill Burr, and Nate Bargatze are making the trip to the city in July for a festival that offers the intimacy of a comedy club.

Founder Mike Anderson called it “one of the best VIP experiences you will ever have at a festival, period.”

Anderson said the festival offers a unique experience, allowing attendees to sit down during the performances and order drinks and food directly to their tables.

“What we have created is the world’s largest comedy club,” he said.

The festival is making seven stops across Canada, along with one in Spokane, Wash. It kicks off in Edmonton July 12-14 with headliners Kevin Hart, Andrew Shulz and Bert Kreischer.

The Winnipeg shows will also feature performances by other well-known comics, including Bobby Lee and Gerry Dee.

The festival will take place at Assiniboine Park, July 19-21; tickets are available at greatoutdoorscomedyfestival.com.

