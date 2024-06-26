Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

University student-led project rounds up solutions to Montreal housing crisis

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 6:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Social housing groups propose solutions to housing crisis ahead of Quebec moving day'
Social housing groups propose solutions to housing crisis ahead of Quebec moving day
Just days away from Quebec's unofficial moving day on July 1st, tenant-rights advocates say the housing crisis is worsening. They say more people will end up on the streets if all levels of government don't change their strategy. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homeless encampments across Montreal have become a common sight: a sign of the entrenched housing crisis the city is experiencing.

Shelters say they are seeing a whole new clientele.

“It’s sad to see people coming in there when they’re very well-dressed and they had a job, they had a home,” said Maggie Chittspattio, a program co-ordinator at the Resilience Montreal shelter. “They’ve been living 20 years in an apartment and then they come out and they say, ‘I got kicked out because my landlord is increasing the rent and I can’t cover it.'”

In the face of the growing crisis, Seize, a Concordia University student-led project, surveyed 59 groups fighting for affordable housing across Canada and rounded up several solutions the groups believe should be implemented to improve the situation.

The main need is “a massive investment in social housing across Canada and specifically non-profit housing, whether that’s public housing or co-operatives,” said Dru Oja Jay, one of the study’s researchers.

Story continues below advertisement

Other measures include rent control policies and better regulations of short-term stay platforms such as Airbnb.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Those working with Indigenous people experiencing homelessness say more second-stage housing also needs to be built.

“Something that is permanent,” Chittspattio said.

The city agrees there is a problem.

More on Canada

Ahead of July 1, Quebec’s unofficial moving day, there are 254 requests for help to find housing, according to numbers by Montreal’s housing office (OHMH) — double last year’s total.

“Something is wrong,” Mayor Valérie Plante said. “The elderly shouldn’t be looking for a place to stay, even in shelters, we see many more elderly people, homeless people and to me this is a big fail.”

Trending Now

Plante insists the city is proactive on the matter, mandating developers to include social housing in new projects.

But last year, the vast majority of developers opted out, leading the city to update its bylaw.

Plante also admits access to Montreal’s existing affordable housing units needs to improve.

There’s a near six-year waiting list and 23,000 households are on it, according to a report released by Montreal’s auditor general last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to do better,” Plante said.

Ottawa and Quebec recently announced $57.5 million in funding for emergency and transitional housing projects for people experiencing homelessness in Montreal.

But that money will trickle in over the next two years, while moving day is only a few days away.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices