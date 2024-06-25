Menu

Crime

Police investigate homicide on Hatchet Lake First Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 6:37 pm
One man is dead following an altercation at a residence on the Hatchet Lake First Nation.

Wollaston Lake RCMP responded immediately to a report of someone who was seriously injured Saturday evening.

“Upon arriving at the residence, officers determined the injured person had been taken to receive medical attention at a local clinic,” police stated in a release.

“Investigation has determined that an altercation occurred between a group of individuals. As a result of the altercation, an adult male was seriously injured and was later declared deceased at the clinic.”

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Christopher Joseyounen from Hatchet Lake First Nation. His family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

Police arrested a woman at the scene and the following day, arrested a second woman.

Police said 36-year-old Tricia St. Pierre from Hatchet Lake First Nation and 18-year-old Tinnisha Josie from Wollaston Lake are each charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Wollaston Lake on Wednesday.

As Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes continues to investigate, it is asking anyone with any information pertaining to the investigation to call 310-RCMP.

