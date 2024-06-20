91-year old Saskatoon woman meets her idol Snoop Dogg

Send this page to someone via email

Phyllis Austman is one of Snoop Dogg’s biggest fans.

The 91-year-old Saskatoon woman not only saw him in concert for the first time Wednesday night, but also met him in person.

“He came and gave me a hug and a kiss on the cheek and I gave him a kiss back,” Austman said during an interview Thursday.

“He had a very nice odour of perfume. I have to clarify that, because when I said ‘fragrance’ people weren’t sure what I was saying.”

Snoop Dogg even gave her a Death Row Records chain.

“Apparently he doesn’t give many of them out, from what I hear,” Austman said.

She said she first started enjoying his music around 20 years ago.

“I listened to Martha Stewart. When she mentioned that he was a good husband and father and grandfather. In other words he was a good person and I found him that way. Very gentle.”

When she heard that he was coming to SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, she told her niece that she wanted to go to the concert. Her niece then contacted C95 radio hosts Rob Suski and Shauna Foster, who jumped at the chance to make it a memorable night for the atypical fan, providing red carpet service, limousine and all.

“That was quite shocking because I hadn’t been in one before,” Austman said.

She ended the concert with more than a night she’ll never forget. Suski and Foster gave her the nickname “Great Aunt Phyzzle,” gifting her a shirt and poster.

Snoop Dogg’s “Cali to Canada” tour continues Thursday evening in Edmonton and Friday night in Calgary.