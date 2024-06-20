Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

91-year old Saskatoon woman meets her idol Snoop Dogg

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 8:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '91-year old Saskatoon woman meets her idol Snoop Dogg'
91-year old Saskatoon woman meets her idol Snoop Dogg
Phyllis Austman is one of Snoop Dogg's biggest fans. The 91-year-old Saskatoon woman not only saw him in concert for the first time Wednesday night, but also met him in person.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Phyllis Austman is one of Snoop Dogg’s biggest fans.

The 91-year-old Saskatoon woman not only saw him in concert for the first time Wednesday night, but also met him in person.

“He came and gave me a hug and a kiss on the cheek and I gave him a kiss back,” Austman said during an interview Thursday.

“He had a very nice odour of perfume. I have to clarify that, because when I said ‘fragrance’ people weren’t sure what I was saying.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Snoop Dogg even gave her a Death Row Records chain.

“Apparently he doesn’t give many of them out, from what I hear,” Austman said.

She said she first started enjoying his music around 20 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“I listened to Martha Stewart. When she mentioned that he was a good husband and father and grandfather. In other words he was a good person and I found him that way. Very gentle.”

Trending Now

When she heard that he was coming to SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, she told her niece that she wanted to go to the concert. Her niece then contacted C95 radio hosts Rob Suski and Shauna Foster, who jumped at the chance to make it a memorable night for the atypical fan, providing red carpet service, limousine and all.

“That was quite shocking because I hadn’t been in one before,” Austman said.

She ended the concert with more than a night she’ll never forget. Suski and Foster gave her the nickname “Great Aunt Phyzzle,” gifting her a shirt and poster.

Snoop Dogg’s “Cali to Canada” tour continues Thursday evening in Edmonton and Friday night in Calgary.

More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices