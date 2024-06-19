Teen groped by 2 men while walking to school: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by two men while walking to school in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

It happened around 8:20 a.m., as the girl was walking along King George Boulevard near 94 Avenue.

Police said as the girl walked along a pathway two men stepped out of the bushes and groped her.

2:15 Woman pulled into alley, sexually assaulted in Surrey: RCMP

The girl was able to push the men away and run to safety. She reported the incident to police who boosted patrols in the area.

“Surrey RCMP Youth Unit is working closely with our partners at the Surrey School District throughout this investigation,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said in a media release.

“Incidents of groping are a form of sexual assault and Surrey RCMP takes these reports seriously.”

Police have released a description of one of the suspects, who was in his mid-20s, about six feet tall, and had blonde hair and a goatee on the tip of his chin. He was wearing a blue shirt with white horizontal stripes and black shorts.

Anyone who saw the suspects or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.