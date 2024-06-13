Kitchener high school placed under hold and secure for second time in a month

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a month, Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener has been placed under a hold and secure.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said that it was under the direction of Waterloo Regional Police.

“We are conducting an investigation in the area and, as a result, the school has been placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Within 10 minutes of the initial announcement, the WRDSB announced that the hold and secure has been lifted

On May 30, the school was placed under a hold and secure after police received a threatening phone call early in the morning.

A day earlier, they received a similar call about St. Mary’s High School which left the school closed for two days.