2nd high school in Kitchener closed after police receive threat

A second high school in Kitchener was closed on Thursday after threats were made against it, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

The board said Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute will be closed on Thursday while St. Mary’s High School also remains closed.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of all those in the CHCI school community,” a release from the public school stated.

A police spokesperson told Global News they received the threat against CHCI at around 1:20 a.m. and were working to gather more information.

The spokesperson said there has been no new threat made against St. Mary’s High School.

The public board says staff are working alongside Waterloo police officers to investigate the threat.

“Our priority is ensuring that our school remains a safe place where students and staff experience a caring learning environment that addresses their well-being,” the release said.

St. Mary’s High School was also closed on Wednesday as police said they received a threat early in the morning.

“Our officers immediately made contact with school board officials and as a safety precaution a decision was made to shut down the school for the day as our officers investigate to determine the credibility of the threat,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

She was unable to get into the specifics of the threat but said “it did involve a threat of violence against students and staff.”

St. Mary’s High School issued a notice saying it “will be closed as we work closely with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) to investigate a threat of violence made against our school.”

“Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our utmost priority.”