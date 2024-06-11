Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Deer attack: Small dog fatally trampled, woman injured in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 8:26 pm
1 min read
File photo of a female white-tailed deer. View image in full screen
File photo of a female white-tailed deer. The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warning signs of an aggressive doe are being posted in a West Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood after a small dog was fatally trampled on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Environment, a woman was walking her two leashed dogs, both chihuahuas, when the deer attacked at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The Conservation Officer Service says the incident happened near a mobile home park along the 1800 block of Boucherie Road.

Click to play video: 'Parks Canada deer cull costs under fire from taxpayer group'
Parks Canada deer cull costs under fire from taxpayer group

The woman was also reportedly attacked and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“Luckily, the woman managed to get help and the deer was chased away,” the Ministry of Environment told Global News.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Officers investigated the incident and determined it was a defensive attack, as the doe was protecting its fawn.”

The ministry added that at this time of the year, deer are often with their young and are more likely to become aggressive.

In light of this, the Conservation Officer Service encourages the public to take precautions when venturing into areas where wildlife potentially roam.

Their tips include having pets leashed, travelling in groups and keeping your distance from wildlife.

More tips are available on WildSafeBC.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices