Deer attack: Small dog fatally trampled, woman injured in West Kelowna

Warning signs of an aggressive doe are being posted in a West Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood after a small dog was fatally trampled on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Environment, a woman was walking her two leashed dogs, both chihuahuas, when the deer attacked at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The Conservation Officer Service says the incident happened near a mobile home park along the 1800 block of Boucherie Road.

The woman was also reportedly attacked and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Luckily, the woman managed to get help and the deer was chased away,” the Ministry of Environment told Global News.

“Officers investigated the incident and determined it was a defensive attack, as the doe was protecting its fawn.”

The ministry added that at this time of the year, deer are often with their young and are more likely to become aggressive.

In light of this, the Conservation Officer Service encourages the public to take precautions when venturing into areas where wildlife potentially roam.

Their tips include having pets leashed, travelling in groups and keeping your distance from wildlife.

More tips are available on WildSafeBC.