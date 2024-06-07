Class trip prompts emergency response after student climbs into sewer: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say teachers were taught a lesson after a field trip went awry.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to the area of Yorkshire and Elora Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said someone was seen lifting the cover of a manhole and climbing inside before closing it.

Firefighters prepared to go into the sewer system with rappelling equipment, when one of the students climbed up the storm drain before opening and closing the manhole cover.

Teachers allegedly told officers they were participating on field trip before being counselled on the excursion’s potential safety and liability concerns.

No charges have been laid.