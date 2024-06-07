Menu

Crime

Class trip prompts emergency response after student climbs into sewer: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 7, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a field trip went awry after a student reportedly climbed into a storm drain sewer. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a field trip went awry after a student reportedly climbed into a storm drain sewer. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say teachers were taught a lesson after a field trip went awry.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to the area of Yorkshire and Elora Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said someone was seen lifting the cover of a manhole and climbing inside before closing it.

Firefighters prepared to go into the sewer system with rappelling equipment, when one of the students climbed up the storm drain before opening and closing the manhole cover.

Trending Now

Teachers allegedly told officers they were participating on field trip before being counselled on the excursion’s potential safety and liability concerns.

No charges have been laid.

