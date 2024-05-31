Suspected homicide at Trans-Canada Highway motel does not appear to be random: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police surrounded a motel on the East Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops, B.C., Friday morning after the body of a man believed to be a victim of homicide was discovered.

Just after midnight Friday, police were called to the 2500 block of the Trans-Canada Highway East after learning a man had been shot.

Once they arrived at the Valleyview motel, they located a body in one of the rooms.

“Although very early in the investigation, preliminary observations suggest the shooting was not random,” Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a press release. “At this time, it’s too early to speculate on a motive or if it’s related to any other investigations currently occurring.”

Kamloops RCMP remain at the motel in the immediate aftermath and a presence is likely to continue throughout the weekend as officers secure the scene, conduct neighbourhood canvassing and collect evidence, including video footage.

The police dog service unit, serious crimes unit, general investigations support team, forensic identification services and front-line police officers are all engaged in the investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed or has information that could be related, including dash camera footage or security cameras that may have captured activity before, during, after the call to police, or in the hours following the incident, is asked to please connect with investigators as soon as possible,” Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

Those with information that could be related are asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-16432.