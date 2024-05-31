Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected homicide at Trans-Canada Highway motel does not appear to be random: police

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 3:15 pm
1 min read
FILE. Kamloops RCMP at a 2023 crime scene. View image in full screen
FILE. Kamloops RCMP at a 2023 crime scene. Courtesy: CFJC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police surrounded a motel on the East Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops, B.C., Friday morning after the body of a man believed to be a victim of homicide was discovered.

Just after midnight Friday, police were called to the 2500 block of the Trans-Canada Highway East after learning a man had been shot.

Once they arrived at the Valleyview motel, they located a body in one of the rooms.

“Although very early in the investigation, preliminary observations suggest the shooting was not random,” Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a press release. “At this time, it’s too early to speculate on a motive or if it’s related to any other investigations currently occurring.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Kamloops RCMP remain at the motel in the immediate aftermath and a presence is likely to continue throughout the weekend as officers secure the scene, conduct neighbourhood canvassing and collect evidence, including video footage.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Skeletal remains found near Kamloops landfill'
Skeletal remains found near Kamloops landfill
Trending Now

The police dog service unit, serious crimes unit, general investigations support team, forensic identification services and front-line police officers are all engaged in the investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed or has information that could be related, including dash camera footage or security cameras that may have captured activity before, during, after the call to police, or in the hours following the incident, is asked to please connect with investigators as soon as possible,” Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

Those with information that could be related are asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-16432.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices