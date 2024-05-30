Listowel Memorial Hospital needs several weeks to complete cleanup from fire

Send this page to someone via email

While the emergency room at Listowel Memorial Hospital in Listowel, Ont. is open, it will be a number of weeks before the hospital is up and running at full capacity.

There was a small fire on the second floor of the hospital on Tuesday morning that caused 29 patients to be evacuated and transferred to seven hospitals, according to a release from the hospital.

A hospital spokesperson told Global News that five of the patients were released while the others ended up in hospitals in Wingham, Clinton, Seaforth, Stratford, Hanover, Palmerston and Fergus.

On Tuesday, the North Perth Fire Department said the blaze, which occurred in an area under construction, was caused by electrical equipment.

“There has been an exceptional response from our partner hospitals in supporting Listowel,” a release from the hospital said. “We continue to be grateful for the teamwork and professionalism of our staff as they dealt with a challenging incident and prepare to care for inpatients again in Listowel.”

On Tuesday, the hospital announced that operations would be ceased through Thursday. On Thursday, a spokesperson confirmed that they will resume on Friday.

While the hospital did not suffer any water damage, there was smoke damage which will keep the first floor inpatient unit closed until Monday.

A hospital spokesperson said that the hospital will expand the first floor area from a capacity of 15 to a capacity of 26 while it waits for the unit on the second floor to reopen.

The hospital said that the second floor inpatient unit will remain closed for several weeks.

“All other patient care continues including in our operating room, diagnostic imaging, ambulatory care and laboratory,” a release from the hospital said.

It explained that a restoration company is currently doing extensive cleaning on the hospital while health, safety and environmental experts are also investigating air quality.

The process also includes testing all electronic equipment, restocking linens and supplies and cleaning or replacing any other items which may have suffered smoke damage.