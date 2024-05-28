Fire forces closure of emergency room at hospital in Listowel, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has closed the emergency room at Listowel Memorial Hospital in Listowel, Ont.

The hospital did not say how long the emergency room would be closed but noted that all appointments for Tuesday had been cancelled.

“Patients experiencing a medical emergency are advised to call 911,” the hospital advised. “We regret the need to take this step and are working diligently to return to normal operations. We thank the community for their understanding.”

The North Perth Fire Department says that they responded to a call about the fire at 9:28 a.m.

“The fire was contained to the room of origin, located in the north wing of the second floor,

which is currently undergoing construction,” a release from North Perth read. “There were no injuries as a result of this incident.”

It went on to say that the fire was caused by electrical equipment.

“The property has since been released to the Listowel Memorial Hospital, and our crews have returned to their respective stations,” the release said.

Perth County OPP were also at the scene but a spokesperson told Global News that they were just there to assist with traffic.