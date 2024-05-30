Menu

Crime

Man shot and killed in front of crowd on Montreal basketball court: police

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 7:35 am
1 min read
Police investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Montreal. View image in full screen
Police investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Montreal. Global News
A 27-year-old man was fatally gunned down on a Lachine basketball court Wednesday night.

Montreal police say the targeted shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in a park on Duff Court street.

According to witness accounts, the suspect approached the victim and shot them in front of a crowd of people before fleeing the scene.

The 27-year-old was injured in the “upper body” after being hit by at least one projectile and taken to a hospital, where he died.

“The victim was on a basketball court with other people when a suspect arrived and fired at him, then fled on foot before the arrival of the police,” SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said.

Police have made no arrest in the case.

Investigators will be speaking with witnesses to help them identify the suspect.

Police say this is the 17th homicide on the territory of Montreal this year.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

