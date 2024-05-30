Man shot and killed in front of crowd on Montreal basketball court: police

A 27-year-old man was fatally gunned down on a Lachine basketball court Wednesday night.
Montreal police say the targeted shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in a park on Duff Court street.
According to witness accounts, the suspect approached the victim and shot them in front of a crowd of people before fleeing the scene.
The 27-year-old was injured in the “upper body” after being hit by at least one projectile and taken to a hospital, where he died.
“The victim was on a basketball court with other people when a suspect arrived and fired at him, then fled on foot before the arrival of the police,” SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said.
Police have made no arrest in the case.
Investigators will be speaking with witnesses to help them identify the suspect.
Police say this is the 17th homicide on the territory of Montreal this year.
- Mother feels ‘completely let down’ after appeal dismissed in excessive delay case
- ‘Thin Blue Line’ badge gets the boot as Montreal police unveil new patch
- 2 men charged after U.S. prosecutors say B.C. freight trains used for human smuggling
- Quebec father charged with abduction of two toddlers after Amber Alert
Comments